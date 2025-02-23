The microplastics that are beginning to be found in people's brains are really the graphene of the fake vaccines that have been inoculated into the population | La Quinta Columna

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The microplastics that are beginning to be found in people's brains are really the graphene of the fake vaccines that have been inoculated into the population.
Elon Musk, Trump and all the politicians of the world are mere globalist puppets who are part of the global masonic cult, which obeys the orders of demonic entities.
They are satanic, nothing is as it seems.
Ricardo Delgado of La Quinta Columna was right.
Wake up.
Source @La Quinta Columna
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/