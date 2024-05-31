© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Babylon is fallen: the Vatican supports satan as their god
11 months ago
Credits to Mary Tanasy
A public support of satan occurred in September 2015 with pope Francis participating in this gathering in the United States.
According to the late Roman Catholic priest, Malachi Martin, a private enthronement of satan was completed at the Vatican in 1963, when a group of Luciferian bishops and cardinals came together and venerated satan in the Vatican. Another ceremony venerating satan took place on the same day in the United States, and Martin claims these ceremonies were conducted together on purpose.
Martin, who was murdered, also gave clues that a public enthronement would take place at some point, as well as the fact that the last pope would be under the direct control of satan.
Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington
