So He Made It Again-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 17 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Water That Serves As the Medium Between the Potter's Hand and the Clay Represents the Holy Spirit As God Uses the Holy Spirit to Shape Our Life. Looking at the Three People in the Bible: Jacob, Simon Peter, and John Mark: All Faced Spiritual Challenges, But the Lord Simply Made Their Vessel Over Again to His Glory. God Does His Most Powerful Communication When He Is Alone with Us -- When Was the Last Time You Were Alone with God?