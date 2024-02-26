BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VIDEO OF THE LATE AARON BUSHNELL WHO PASSED AWAY 🔥 [NO MORE BROTHER WARS]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
127 views • 02/26/2024

VfB once mentioned the 3 I's: IMMOBILIZATION, ISOLATION & IMMOLATION - you have just seen this in action


Source: https://x.com/shaykhsulaiman/status/1761982763735892316


Thumbnail: https://x.com/9mmScorpion/status/1761987928576659730


VIDEO OF LATE AARON BUSHNELL WHO PASSED AWAY


Aaron Bushnell, 25, has passed away.


Graphic footage shows the U.S Army soldier set himself on fire as a show of Solidarity with the Palestinian cause in front of the Israeli Embassy.


He shouted: "I will no longer be complicit in genocide."


His last words were "Free Palestine."


May he RIP 🙏🏽


Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) February 26, 2024

Text from the thumbnail: American service men are enemies of Israel!!! I guess that explains the USS Liberty.

immolationhomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attacksulaiman ahmedaaron bushnellno more brother wars
