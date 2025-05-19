SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-smartening-up-of-music-solutionswatch/





Anyone who listens to the Top 10 on Spotify knows all too well just how far music has been dumbed down in recent decades. Key changes, interesting song structures and challenging rhythms have been sacrificed at the altar of easily digestible, mass marketable bubble-gum entertainment. But as usual, we don't have to passively accept this dumbing down. Instead, we can take steps to expand our musical knowledge, deepen our musical vocabulary, and take advantage of the healing properties of music that the would-be elitists are so desperately trying to detach us from. Today we talk to music educator and trained composer Vinnie Caggiano about what we can do to combat the dumbing down of music with a smartening up of music.





