BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Former Trump Official Liz Cheney & the J6 Committee “BURIED EVIDENCE”
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • 03/12/2024

Glenn Beck


Mar 11, 2024


The Federalist has reported that the January 6th Select Committee suppressed evidence that former president Donald Trump requested 10,000 National Guard troops to be stationed at the Capitol during the day’s events. But former Rep. Liz Cheney has denounced the report. So, what’s the truth? Glenn speaks with former Trump intelligence official Kash Patel, who says he was in the Oval Office when Trump authorized the troops. He also accuses former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Capitol Police, and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser of denying the request, knowing exactly what might happen: “[They] WANTED that political narrative [of] insurrection.”


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLQp-TAquF8

Keywords
trumppresidentinsurrectionnancy pelosiliz cheneywashington dcglenn beckcommitteenational guardcapitol policefederalistjan 6stationedkash patelj6former officialburied evidencemayor muriel bowserdenying request
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy