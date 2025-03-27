© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin's speaks at the plenary session of the 6th International Arctic Forum: "The Arctic - Territory of Dialogue"
Russia has NEVER threatened anybody in Arctic - Putin
👇 Check out the highlights of Putin's International Arctic Forum speech (Sputnik)
▪️Russia never threatened anyone in the Arctic but is keeping an eye on the situation
▪️NATO countries regard the Arctic as a staging ground for potential conflicts
▪️Russia will react to Sweden and Finland’s participation in NATO’s activities
▪️Russia will not allow any encroachment on its sovereignty
▪️Donald Trump’s idea of annexing Greenland is no extravagant talk but serious plans
▪️The US will continue furthering its interests in the Arctic