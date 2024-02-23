The Fulcrum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, Igor Mikhailovich Danilov shares his opinion and impressions about the international online forum "Global Crisis. There is a Way Out", which took place on April 22nd, 2023. About opportunities and prospects, about the past and the future, about events and people.Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en
ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org
Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra