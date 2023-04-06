THE TRUTH ABOUT ANTIDEPRESSANTS | True Pathfinder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most people have been convinced that SSRI antidepressants
can cure depression, because they take care of the serotonin depletion, that
supposedly causes it. Does it though? Can those medications really help? Let's
find out by looking at the scientific, peer-reviewed evidence!
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
For the most powerful holistic health tools visit https://vibrant-body.net.
Please support our work by becoming a Patreon: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#depression #ssri #serotonin #serotonindepletion #antidepressant #antidepression #depressionrelief #chemicalimbalancedepression #health #holistichealing #holistichealth #holistichealthsolutions #holistictreatment #holistictherapy