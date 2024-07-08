mRNA And The Upcoming Vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Critical Look at mRNA Vaccines and Health Claims
Welcome healthy friends! In this episode of the Reality of Health podcast, I take a critical look at the claims surrounding mRNA vaccines and the broader implications for our health. Through screen sharing, I explore the misconceptions about mRNA technology, the validity of spike proteins, and the reality of what’s in these vaccines based on expert opinions and literature reviews. Join me as I debunk the myths, challenge the mainstream narrative, and shed light on the potential harm and misinformation about modern vaccines. Remember, it’s all about staying informed and making healthy choices. If you have any questions or need coaching, feel free to reach out. Take care!
00:00 Introduction and Podcast Overview
00:29 Debunking mRNA Vaccine Myths
01:44 Critique of Vaccine Ingredients
04:28 Questioning Scientific Claims
06:16 Antibodies and Immune System Misconceptions
13:00 Conclusion and Final Thoughts