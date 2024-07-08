BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
mRNA And The Upcoming Vaccines
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
329 views • 10 months ago

A Critical Look at mRNA Vaccines and Health Claims

Welcome healthy friends! In this episode of the Reality of Health podcast, I take a critical look at the claims surrounding mRNA vaccines and the broader implications for our health. Through screen sharing, I explore the misconceptions about mRNA technology, the validity of spike proteins, and the reality of what’s in these vaccines based on expert opinions and literature reviews. Join me as I debunk the myths, challenge the mainstream narrative, and shed light on the potential harm and misinformation about modern vaccines. Remember, it’s all about staying informed and making healthy choices. If you have any questions or need coaching, feel free to reach out. Take care!


00:00 Introduction and Podcast Overview

00:29 Debunking mRNA Vaccine Myths

01:44 Critique of Vaccine Ingredients

04:28 Questioning Scientific Claims

06:16 Antibodies and Immune System Misconceptions

13:00 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
vaccine ingredientspharmaceutical industryvaccine debatevaccine safetymedical mythspandemic preparednesshealth podcastbiological sciencemrna vaccinesmrna technologycovid-19 vaccinesemergency use authorizationvaccine adverse effectsspike proteinsgenetic reprogrammingvaccine controversyvirus misinformationantibody functionbill gates pandemicvaccine theory
