Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria on the Purification of the World

Quo Vadis

2-13

We live at a crossroads that keeps humanity on the sail...

We continue to have, as has always happened, events of nature that surprise us. It is not new that some country suffers an earthquake, floods, droughts and other events, what has changed is the intensity and the way in which those events are happening all over the Earth.

And what we have at the moment are repeated Calls from the Father's House so that we prepare to face, as far as possible, those events that take place with a very particular force, which science calls "climate change" and the Messages of Heaven calls "signs and signs" of recent times.

We can point out that some powers misuse science, unlike other countries in order to destroy or subjugate them.

Humanity continues from generation to generation and each generation lives its own Purification.

The difference of us as a generation is the fact that we are facing so many Prophecies that are being fulfilled and they tell us that we will see more of everything prophesied.

That is why Sacred Scripture tells us: Saint Paul's first letter to the Thessalonians 5:21 says; "examine everything and stay with the good."

And that's good for those who want to see everything that comes close to humanity.

God must not be loved out of fear, but out of faith in His Word and in His great and infinite Mercy.

In the Messages we are clearly told that we are in a period of Purification in all aspects of man's life from spiritual to economic and that transformation will aggravate the survival of humanity.

The Holy Trinity and Our Blessed Mother will not let us down and that is why they continue to give us alerts so that we stay prepared with what is necessary to face the great climatic, political, social, religious and great manifestations of nature throughout the Earth.

At this time when in Turkey and Syria they suffer the consequences of the force of nature due to the devastating earthquake that was experienced, human creatures are looking for news or what has been mentioned in the Messages, but we cannot keep what happened, and live forgetting those who suffer great suffering.

Through the media we witness the pain experienced after an earthquake of that magnitude.

Heaven had previously warned us about this fact that today has a people immersed in tragedy.

And behold, Our Lord Jesus Christ has spoken to me and allowed me the following vision:

Our Lord Jesus Christ tells me:

My daughter, see how help does not reach these poor children who do not have what is necessary to rescue those who are trapped in the rubble.

Our Lord Jesus Christ asks me to convey what He tells me:

My daughter, see how these peoples possess weapons and do not possess as an auxiliary those who are on the verge of death by not being rescued.

May this present fact, my children, be for all humanity a motive that moves their hearts and provides them with a soft heart so that they can be sure that this earthquake has consequences for them to initiate other earthquakes throughout the Earth.

Once this is concluded, Our Lord moves away.

In another previous vision, Our Lord Jesus Christ allowed me to see:

Several countries shuddered strongly and then fell into darkness.

You could hear nothing but crying, screaming and pain.

It felt a great loneliness, the people who were left unharmed their homes and immediately looked for their neighbors or relatives.

What I could see was devastation, tragedy and little help from other countries that were preparing for war.

I repeat, I was able to look at some earthquakes of great intensity, but not all of them were provoked by man.

Our Lord Jesus Christ said to me:

My Daughter, see how they use science to do what the Devil wants: cause more pain and celebrate.

For this reason and ignorance when moving away from Me, the human creature purifies itself.

Brothers and sisters:

It is worth reflecting on the indifference to the Holy Trinity, to Our Blessed Mother and to the Angelic Hierarchies...

It is to bend knees in the face of the ignorance with which Jesus Eucharist is treated...

It is trembling with horror and horror the sacrileges and desecrations that happen so regularly...

God forgive us.

Below, I share with you some messages about earthquakes that have been revealed to me.

OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

JAN 10, 2016

Large countries will lose part of their land and its inhabitants.

From OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST on JAN 21, 2016:

Scientists will warn about Celestial Bodies that are approaching Earth, thus with the same scientists who corroborate My Word.

Fro OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST on FEB 4, 2016:

They do not possess the wisdom to measure the catastrophes that come to the earth...

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GJVygBSydM