The Truth About the Apocrypha

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the Apocrypha. He speaks about WHAT it is, WHERE it comes from, and the many PROBLEMS with it. He also shows how it's been rejected for the last 1500 years plus by both Christians and Jews alike. And he proves that it is the source of most Roman Catholic teachings.