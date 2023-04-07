2023-04-07 A Discussion with Dr Ana Mihalcea on Transhumanism and EDTA Chelation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Links:
Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity
www.arthemasophiapublishing.com
Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid and vax injury reversal and more
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/
Dr. Ana’s Tru Blu Medical wraps:
Will this save the world?
https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/will-this-save-the-world