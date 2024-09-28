BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BEING BLOCKED EVERYWHERE !! THEY DON'T WANT THIS KNOWN !!
Tilt
Tilt
303 followers
4
596 views • 7 months ago

"They" are blocking and deleting this video everywhere. You have to ask why?  Sounds like they have poisoned and murdered the guy David Elias Goldberg for putting this info out. Something is very odd about this; are we all being played?

In this interview with David Elias Goldberg, a person named "Isabel" claims she was fired from working in the White House because she was going to go public and reveal that Donald Trump became a converted Jew in 2017. This video is very difficult to find these days, and David Goldberg died under suspicious circumstances after this interview.


Keywords
trumpmessiahzionistconverted jew
