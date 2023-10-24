Even though everyone ridiculed her for having a giant belly, she still smiled and was very strong

Pitiful Animal





Rossi was panting on the street with a tight stomach

Her body was huge and hidden inside was full of diseases

Rossi followed people on the street in hopes of getting help

But she didn't get any reply

Even so, this girl was still smiling and still very strong.

I cried when I saw that scene, I read Rossi's mind.

Indeed, her life was in great danger at that time

The only thing she needed at that time was help, medicine and medical care

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpPTdjSo9Co