Treaties, Trials and Supremacy: Patrick Henry's Anti-Federalist Speeches 8-10

In a series of speeches during the Virginia Ratifying Convention, Patrick Henry warned against a combination of the treaty, the judicial power and - the supremacy clause - that it would lead to government violating individual liberty with impunity.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 28, 2023