JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Dr. Jennifer VanDeWater!
11 views • 04/17/2023

Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. kandiss Taylor ft. Dr. Jennifer VanDeWater!


Apr 15 , 2023


On this episode of "Jesus, Guns, & Babies", Dr. Kandiss Taylor has an informative and health-centered discussion with Dr. Jennifer VanDeWater, Director of Pharmacy at The Wellness Company. TWC provides premium care while seeking to fundamentally change the relationship between patients and the medical industry. There is nothing quite like it!


Learn more about Jennifer and The Wellness Company here: https://linktr.ee/twchealth


