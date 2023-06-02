KIM CLEMENT ║2027 Vision He describes a beautiful time better than has ever been. It sounds like it is after we have been 'changed' and given our younger bodies with younger and older voices blended.

Kim Clement Prophecy for 2027 on Feb 2, 2013. What he describes is a beautiful time better than has ever been and it is soon to come. It sounds like it is after we have been 'changed' and given our younger bodies with younger and older voices blended.

After a long battle with cancer, he died on November 23rd, 2016 at the age of 60. You can see other videos and support his ministry that his family runs at House of Destiny

Email them at [email protected]

Every donation helps keep the legacy of Kim Clement and the work he did continuing.

Give to them with PayPal: http://bit.ly/3p6tqMX

If you would like to donate to them and help, please click the link - https://tithe.ly/give?c=266164

For your convenience, you may also call or mail your donation. House of Destiny PO Box 470529 Tulsa, OK 74147-0529 866-546-4366. And they request that you specify that it’s for Kim Clement Prophetic Rewind