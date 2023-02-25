BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Forewarned is forearmed. Knowledge is power...
Brenda Weltner
Brenda Weltner
1 view • 02/25/2023

Some of the worst, most catastrophic and inexplicable events in the history of the world are headed straight towards us. Through the testimony in the book of Revelation, God has told us in advance the things that are coming so that we will not be afraid. Show notes:https://drive.google.com/file/d/10s3BQxup-4gp-z3MbAxgP9LBn4Iez5kY/view?usp=share_link Link to previous video: https://youtu.be/kslfj5C49aY “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Daniel series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCCgsyukzPY&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_GlxVyUYSV923tfz0i-Xdv Kept from the hour of trial: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw 6th Seal video: https://youtu.be/cz4GtgZwD2o The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk “The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U Link to Part 1 of Salvation playlist: https://youtu.be/tvQoUDU6uC0

Keywords
christianityeschatologyrevelation 12 sign
