Davos Deception & Debauchery
Son of the Republic
WEF: A Debaucherous Insane Asylum

* The sociopathic ‘elites’ in Davos, Switzerland want to do away with borders, cash, farming, food, freedom and petroleum.

* Instead, they want an ‘open’ and ‘cashless’ society where they have total control; and we eat bugs and use digital currencies (until those are taken away).

* The war is being waged on us.

* The climate crisis is their trojan horse/racket.

* They want to eliminate us — and they say it.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (18 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345151126112

