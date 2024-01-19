Davos Deception & Debauchery

WEF: A Debaucherous Insane Asylum
* The sociopathic ‘elites’ in Davos, Switzerland want to do away with borders, cash, farming, food, freedom and petroleum.
* Instead, they want an ‘open’ and ‘cashless’ society where they have total control; and we eat bugs and use digital currencies (until those are taken away).
* The war is being waged on us.
* The climate crisis is their trojan horse/racket.
* They want to eliminate us — and they say it.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (18 January 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.