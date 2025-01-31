BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Licence to Kill: Drugs with Consequences - with Dr Mike Yeadon
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
1
242 views • 7 months ago

Licence to Kill: Drugs with Consequences - with Dr Mike Yeadon 

Monday, 13th January 2025  

In Dec 2020, Drs Mike Yeadon & Wolfgang Wodarg wrote to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to petition for a stay of action, concerning the clinical trials for the drugs which were referred to as ‘Covid vaccines’. The EMA disregarded it, and Mike Yeadon believes that the subsequent rollout of these injections is directly related to widespread illness, death, & infertility.

Mike explains why the design & sales of such drugs is entirely reliant upon the premise of contagious illness. His examination of the subject has led him to refute, entirely, the hypothesis offered by germ theory. Since speaking out in 2020, he has been censored & besmirched by the Establishment & mainstream media alike. His many interviews with alternative and independent media channels are best summarised in his Silver Bullet video.

Keywords
drugswithmike yeadonlicenceto killconsequences - with dr
