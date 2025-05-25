BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - May 25 2025 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
89 views • 3 months ago

May 25, 2025

Russia completes its largest prisoner swap with Ukraine, as both sides get back one thousand people. The final phase this Sunday saw 303 soldiers freed. We hear from the Russians as they head home. And with the prisoner exchange successfully wrapped up, Moscow prepares to present Kiev with a memorandum aimed at resolving the root causes of the conflict. As Africa celebrates 62 years since the founding of its first multi-state bloc, RT launches a special series featuring prominent descendants of the continent’s freedom fighters. Plus demonstrations in support of the Burkina Faso leader spread to neighbouring Ghana as Africans rally for his independent policies, like the expulsion of French troops.


