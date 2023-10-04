Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Gun Charges

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, appeared in Federal Court today, pleading not guilty on the gun charges brought about by Special Counsel David Weiss. For more on this, we go to One America's Chief White House Correspondent, Monica Paige with the details.
