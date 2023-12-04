© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Servants of Christ
Dec 1, 2023
A message given by Our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz de Maria on the 18th of September, 2023
Prayer intentions
We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.
Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻
https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website
Prayer sessions
To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻
https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl
#JesusChrist #apparition #catholicchurch #prayer #conversion
A Grave Warning from Jesus to all World Rulers! The Third World War is Coming
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFEiqM_ySDs