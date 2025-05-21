BrightLearn - Whitewash: The Story of a Weed Killer, Cancer, and the Corruption of Science by Carey Gillam

Carey Gillam’s 2017 book "Whitewash: The Story of a Weed Killer, Cancer, and the Corruption of Science" exposes the dangers of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup, and the corporate malfeasance surrounding its widespread use. Initially hailed as a revolutionary herbicide, glyphosate’s safety claims were later challenged by mounting evidence linking it to cancer, endocrine disruption, and environmental harm, including the rise of resistant "superweeds." Gillam, an investigative journalist, reveals how Monsanto manipulated science, influenced regulators, and suppressed unfavorable research while aggressively defending its product—even as lawsuits, like that of farmer Jack McCall (who died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma), highlighted its human toll. The World Health Organization’s 2015 classification of glyphosate as a probable carcinogen further fueled controversy, though Monsanto dismissed such findings. The book underscores the pervasive presence of glyphosate in food and ecosystems, regulatory failures due to industry influence, and the urgent need for transparency, independent research, and organic alternatives. Whitewash serves as a call to action, urging consumers to demand accountability and prioritize health and environmental integrity over corporate profits.





