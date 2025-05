[Apr 18, 2021] A Filmmaker's Journey Part 1 (of 3) - Preparing and Planting SEED

We finished our first SEED production this month. I've been working on the premiere to launch it since April 1st. It's taken 11 years to get here, so I wanted to share the journey with anyone interested in learning what it took to take SEED from ideas scribbled on napkins to a completed first production.This is Part 1: Preparing and Planting SEED.Part 2 will deal with Nurturing the SEED to see it grow through it's early development.And Part 3 will reveal the actual production and end with the world premiere of SEED: Paradise Lost, which is the 8 minute Teaser for the Pilot Episode of the TV series I've been developing for the past decade.Other websites and videos referenced in this one:SEED the Series: https://seedtheseries.com The Protean Field: http://theproteanfield.com Why We Need to be Culturally Relevant: https://youtu.be/P5qEjehxIoM Joslin Music: https://www.joslinmusic.com Babylon Rising main site: http://babylonrisingbooks.com Babylon Rising blog site: http://www.babylonrisingblog.com The original interview Jessica did with me: https://youtu.be/GohV2IxlMU4 If you'd like to support this project, please go here: https://seedtheseries.com/donations/youtube-gift To learn more about the project, go here: https://seedtheseries.com/about If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology