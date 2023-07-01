WHISTLEBLOWERS 6.24.23: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy EP2.15

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHISTLEBLOWERS 6.24.23: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy EP2
There are now 106 countries in the AIIB, including all of America's close allies, except Japan and the U.S. $100 billion, with China putting in more than 30%. The Chinese Communist Party, which has more than 30% of the vote and veto power over the AIIB, is the most evil regime in the world.
现在亚投行有106个国家，包括所有美国的亲密盟友，除了日本和美国。1000亿美金，中国投入超过了30%，中共不仅拥有30%以上的投票率，还拥有对亚投行的否决权，是世界上最邪恶的政权。
