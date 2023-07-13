Ducks, docks, and deadly nightshades MVI_2856-7merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This spot on the wide bend of the Swan-Avon
River at Woodbridge, near Midland, Western Australia, is a favourite place of
mine. I learn about weeds, birdlife, flooding, people, dogs, heatwaves, skull
rowing, aeroplanes, and much more besides.