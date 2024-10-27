BREAKING: Lancaster, Pennsylvania officials have BUSTED a large-scale fraudulent voter registration scheme that includes thousands of applications with the same handwriting, fake signatures, false addresses, etc





They discovered the same scheme in other Pennsylvania counties.





District Attorney Heather Adams revealed that the applications came from canvassers who were paid to obtain voter registrations, adding that "The majority of the applications were from residents in the city of Lancaster... The canvases themselves took place at various shopping centers, parking lots of grocery stores and businesses, sidewalks and parks."





"We are aware of at least two other counties that receive similar applications that are currently being investigated."





If you listen closely, the DA said the Clerk received the applications at or near the deadline to register to vote. That means the bad actors waited till the last minute so no one would notice. They would've used the fraudulent applications to commit mail-in ballot fraud without getting caught.





We better check the entire state of Pennsylvania, and we better see arrests NOW.





Source: https://x.com/BehizyTweets/status/1849859340523774015





ICYMI: This same scheme was discovered in Michigan in the 2020 election. Police caught a Democrat organization called GBI Strategies pulling it off after one of their employees turned in almost 10k fraud registrations in ONE DAY. The FBI covered it up.





The video below is the "interrogation" of the employee who delivered the 10k fake registrations. She was just a pawn in a much bigger game. The real bad actors are still walking free.





This footage was FOIA requested by @yehuda_miller





https://x.com/BehizyTweets/status/1849915786963382622