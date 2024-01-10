⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(10 January 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled four attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 21st and 32nd mechanised brigades near Terni and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 145 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles.

In the course of counterbattery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one D-20 and one D-30 howitzers were eliminated.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by helicopters and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 63rd and 66th mechanised brigades near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 190 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by operational-tactical and army aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 28th, 42nd, 93rd mechanised brigades, and 5th Assault Brigade near Krasnoye, Bogdanovka, Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 280 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two tanks, two Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, three Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, and 15 motor vehicles.

In addition, in the course of counterbattery warfare, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 and one D-30 howitzers, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one artillery ammunition depot were wiped out.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, heavy flamethrower systems repelled two attacks by assault detachments of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade and 72nd Mechanised Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Enemy manpower was struck near Paraskoveyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 170 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, three armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles.

In the course of counterbattery warfare, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and one Grad MLRS were wiped out.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery repelled one attack launched by an assault detachment of the 3rd Ukrainian National Guard Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

In addition, strikes were delivered at manpower clusters of the AFU 117th Mechanised Brigade and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade north of Novoprokopovka (Zaporozhye region).The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles. ▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 38th Marines Brigade and 121st Territorial Defence Brigade on the right bank of the Dnepr River near Tyaginka and Respublicanets (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system. ▫️Missile Troops and Artillery, attack unmanned aerial vehicles of the Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation wiped out one P-18 air target detection and tracking radar station, one ammunition depot, two assembly workshops for unmanned aerial vehicles, 113 AFU artillery units on firing positions, as well as engaged manpower and hardware in 121 areas during the day. ▫️Air defence units intercepted three HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles.

Moreover, 34 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were downed close to Maryinka, Berestovoye, Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Belogorovka, Zhitlovka, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Orlyanskoye (Zaporozhye region), Kairy, and Novaya Mayachka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 567 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 10,580 unmanned aerial vehicles, 447 air defence missile systems, 14,554 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,202 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,685 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,278 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



