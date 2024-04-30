Jesse Watters Mocks the White House Correspondence Dinner

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesse Watters - Once a year, politicians, journalists, and celebrities get dressed up for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. It's a chance for presidents to flex their funny bones on the press and get roasted in return. But that didn't happen this weekend – Trump was the only punchline as Biden begged the press to protect him and save him ahead of November.