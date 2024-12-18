Mark of the Beast - Dr. Katherine Albrecht

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Dr. Katherine Albrecht, radio host, educator and activist, sits down with Eileen to share why she wrote the children's book, "I Won't Take the Mark." Little did she ever imagine that a warning from her grandmother when she was eight years old would forever be etched in her heart and mind and help children understand the Book of Revelation.





