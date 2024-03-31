A Community of Biohackers & Transhumanists "Ending the Blight..." ☠️ with Justin of LongeCity.org

My interview with Justin Loew of The Immortality Institute aka Longecity forum, the most popular online community of Biohackers and Transhumanists. Their ambitious mission is to end the blight of involuntary death.





1:50 More than just a forum

3:58 The mission

10:80 How does Longecity support anti-aging research

13:05 How can people contribute to anti-aging science

17:50 Are there any research projects specific to supplements?

20:22 What I love about Longecity

25:00 Human rejuvenation

26:16 "Smart drugs are the gateway drug to anti-aging"

27:10 Justin's interest in anti-aging

30:20 Evangelizing longevity (and Transhumanism?)

34:20 Risk-averse biohacking

43:10 What do you do for personal development?

44:50 Is virtual reality an addictive trap? Meta?

47:16 Popular threads - Is it possible to eradicate fear? Visiting Chernobyl?





About Longecity

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/websites/1287-longecity-org

Join the forum

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/LongeCity

Support LongeCity

http://www.longecity.org/membership

Connect on LongeCity with

Justin http://www.longecity.org/forum/user/27-mind/

Jonathan http://www.longecity.org/forum/user/28661-jroseland/





