CDC held secret meetings about the rise of Autism.
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
166 views • 7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Clay Clark: One of the things Robert F Kennedy Jr is talking about things that you've been talking about for decades, but he's doing it in a way that's penetrating the mainstream. He did an interview the other day where he said the CDC actually held secret meetings about the rise of autism. Tell us about that. I think a lot of people, they're just now coming to grips with the idea that that which you've been saying for decades is in fact true.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Right, this was Brian Hooker and Suzanne Humphreys. Brian Hooker, Children's Health Defense. The CDC as Freedom of Information Act as he dogged William Thompson for three decades. He's the hero, one of many here that held the line like Andy Wakefield did. Yes, so we've known about the Simpsonwood meeting. And again, we show this to you in Ending Plague. We show you that the government always goes out off-site. They go to a place in Virginia called Arlie, A, R, L, I, E, look it up, and that's where they held all the secret XMRV meetings. Oh, are we causing cancers with our Xeno with our foreign viruses, SV 40s, and others, injected into the right population? How did we get cytomegalovirus to cause the brain tumors?

09/25/2024: Thrivetime Show: https://rumble.com/v5gcdfh-dr.-judy-mikovits-are-more-people-waking-up-the-truth-about-covid.html

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

