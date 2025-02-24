© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CPAC cringeworthy clown show. KICKS OUT J6ers! IRS downsizing psyop will lead to AI tax crackdown.
1
32 views • 6 months ago
CPAC clown show weekend! Kicks out J6ers, calls for 3rd Trump term, features Elon Musk cringworthy moment waving chainsaw from Javier Milei days after crypto scandal | CPAC CEO Matt Schlapp faces more gay sexual assault allegations | Bannon calls for 3rd Trump term and gives Roman salute previously given by Musk | the true meaning of the Roman salute trend | dismantling of IRS is psyop for AI tax crackdown | Israeli govt moves to sieze Christian property in Jerusalem | Israeli Jewish man attack woman with axe because he thought she was a Christian | Joy Reid's MSNBC show cancelled
