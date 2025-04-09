Britt Gillette: Globalism & World Empire in Light of Bible Prophecy

Britt Gillette discusses his work researching globalism and global empire in light of biblical prophecy. Cracks in the American Empire are beginning to emerge as its military might is waning and its dollar world reserve status is in danger. The tech revolution (e.g. AI, drone warfare) is making legacy systems obsolete and Britt fears that whoever achieves first-mover advantage will take over the entire planet. Molecular manufacturing will bring Skynet online, so to speak. He comments on the digital gulag, the mark of the beast, global depression, transhumanism which he believes will become the dominant philosophy, and more.





Websites

Substack https://brittgillette.substack.com

Books https://www.amazon.com/stores/Britt-Gillette/author/B00JROW75G





About Britt Gillette

Britt Gillette's books include Christian apologetics, Christian inspirational, and Christian non-fiction books with a specific emphasis on bible prophecy. His writing ministry is focused on proclaiming two messages: "the Messiah is Jesus" (Acts 5:42) and "Jesus is coming soon!" (Revelation 22:20).





Britt is a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, husband to Jen, and father to Samantha, Tommy, and Elizabeth. He and his family live in southeastern Virginia. Britt is the founder of End Times Bible Prophecy (www.end-times-bible-prophecy), a website dedicated to helping people learn more about the amazing prophecies found in the Bible. His bible prophecy commentary appears on numerous websites.





Britt is author of the Christian books "Coming To Jesus: One Man's Search for Truth and Life Purpose," "Signs Of The Second Coming: 11 Reasons Jesus Will Return in Our Lifetime," "Racing Toward Armageddon: Why Advanced Technology Signals the End Times," and "The End Times: A Guide to Bible Prophecy and the Last Days."





