The Most Misunderstood Catholic Decree - Council Of Trent, Sess. 6, Chap. 4

This new video covers an extremely important matter with new points. It contains crucial information that’s relevant to understanding the faith and the Magisterium.





The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/catholic-decree-council-of-trent/





To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email





https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video