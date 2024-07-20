Madeline Brame spoke at 2024 Republican National Convention

Madeline Brame, a national advocate for victims' rights from New York, spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday, a day that leading Republicans and other featured attendees were focused on the themes of safety and immigration.





During the convention, delegates will adopt a party platform and former President Donald Trump will formally accept the Republican nomination for president. On Monday, Trump named Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio as his running mate.





Watch PBS News for daily, breaking and live news, plus special coverage. We are home to PBS News Hour, ranked the most credible and objective TV news show.





Newsletters: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/subscribe

PBS News podcasts: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/podcasts

Stream your PBS favorites with the PBS app: https://to.pbs.org/2Jb8twG





Find more from PBS News at https://www.pbs.org/newshour

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2HfsCD6





Follow us:

TikTok: / pbsnews

X (formerly know as Twitter): / newshour

Instagram: / newshour

Facebook: http://www.pbs.org/newshour