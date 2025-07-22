© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wind turbines? Useless when geoengineering manipulates winds into "hurricane or nothing" extremes.
Solar panels? Climate engineering BLOCKS sunlight—slashing output while landfills overflow with dead tech.
Hydropower? Droughts from weather warfare starve dams dry.
The hard truth: No "green" solution works until we STOP atmospheric manipulation destroying Earth’s systems.
Batteries won’t save us—sodium-ion & flow tech are still too expensive, unproven, and unsustainable.
