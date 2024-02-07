TRAILER The Ark and the Darkness UPCOMING DOCUMENTARY about CREATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Breaker
Feb 6, 2024
This is the trailer for the upcoming Documentary entitled: "The Ark and the Darkness," a great film that shows how the BIBLE IS TRUE and EVOLUTION IS A FAIRY TALE. The evidence clearly proves a world-wide FLOOD in the day of Noah!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIR057IttD0