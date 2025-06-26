HEROIC! Gaza fighters throw explosives right above the enemy's head

More on this attack...

The footage is truly unusual, showing an impressive operation carried out by Palestinian fighters, planting an explosive device into an enemy vehicle, which then caught fire and no one survived. Al-Qassam Brigades released a video in the most heroic scene, Hamas fighters carried out their action on Tuesday at 17:30, near Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in Ma’an area south of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They found a Puma armored personnel carrier, which was carrying engineering personnel from the enemy unit, but all of them immediately becaming a full target. During the ambush amid the ruins of a building destroyed by the occupation forces, an Al-Qassam fighter rushed quickly to the vehicle by planting an explosive device, apparently using "Shawaz" Improvised Explosively Formed Penetrator (EFP), which was immediately thrown into the enemy vehicle, moments before the enemy soldiers closed the doors of the armored vehicle, then the fighter withdrew. The explosive device exploded, burning the vehicle along with the enemy troops inside!

As a result of the success of the heroic operation by Gaza fighters that spoiled Zionists' joy over the ceasefire, all the enemy soldiers inside the tanker were burned - no one survived. After the fire and after despairing that no one had escaped alive from the armored vehicle, extraordinary measures were taken, bulldozers were called to the scene and tried to extinguish the fire with sand, but in vain. Meanwhile, the burning vehicle was towed inside the occupied territories. Officially reported, seven Israeli soldiers were eliminated including an officer among them were Sergeant Shahar Manoav, Sergeant Niv Radia, Sergeant Maayan Baruch Pearlstein, Sergeant Ronen Shapiro, Sergeant Ronel Ben-Moshe, Lieutenant Matan Shai Yashinovski, and Sergeant Alon Davidov, all from the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade. The deadly ambush occurred as an enemy helicopter was preparing to attack Gaza nearby.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

