"UN Says Global Rice Production Causing Greenhouse Gases"
Hal Graves
14 views • 08/10/2023

Just when some worldwide food supplies are declining, now the UN says there may be a shortage of global rice production.  This is caused by new UN agricultural regulations forcing farmers to use new methods of growing rice to prevent the release of greenhouse gases.  This transitioning is "needed" to prevent climate change affecting our weather with such things as drought and flooding.  But if rice is destabilized it may cause millions of people worldwide to be adversely affected since rice provides up to 50% of the dietary caloric supply they need.

Keywords
worldwide rice shortagerice is a food staplerice productionrice production causing greenhouse gasesrice causing climate changerice is producing gas methanerice is 12 percent of global emissionsmillions of people adversely affectedrice farmersrice produces nitrous oxidenitrous oxide is 300 times more potent than co2climate change causing drought and floodingrice supplies up to 50 percent of dietary caloric contentglobal rice shortagesglobal food price inflationgreen agriculture
