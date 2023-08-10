"UN Says Global Rice Production Causing Greenhouse Gases"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just when some worldwide
food supplies are declining, now the UN says there may be a shortage of global
rice production. This is caused by new UN
agricultural regulations forcing farmers to use new methods of growing rice to
prevent the release of greenhouse gases.
This transitioning is "needed" to prevent climate change
affecting our weather with such things as drought and flooding. But if rice is destabilized it may cause millions
of people worldwide to be adversely affected since rice provides up to 50% of
the dietary caloric supply they need.