Pope Francis allows Fake Mass by Fake Bishop on Altar in Rome

46 views • 04/21/2023

A group of Protestant Anglican clergy from the Anglican suffragan Diocese of Fulham, England, were granted permission to celebrate a liturgy in the Cathedral Basilica of St. John Lateran. Dr. Taylor Marshall, a former Anglican cleric, reacts.

