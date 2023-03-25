Quo Vadis





Mar 26, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for March 25, 2023





Dear children, say your Yes to the Call of the Lord.





He loves you and waits for you with Open Arms.





Humanity walks towards a painful future.





The men will reject the Love of God and will walk like the blind leading the blind.





Pray.





In the great and final tribulation, the Angels of the Lord will come in aid of the just.





Fear not.





Whoever is with the Lord shall never experience defeat.





Flee from sin.





You are of the Lord and you must follow and serve only Him.





I know each one of you by name and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





Onward in defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Pedro quoted the Blessed Mother as having said on March 19, 2013:





“Dear children, a great event will occur in the Church: thousands left, thousands will return.





Intensify your prayers for the Church.





I am your Mother and I want to help you.





Do not stand about with your arms crossed.





Make an effort and return to my Jesus.





He awaits you with open arms.





“Be courageous and do not hold back.





Accept the Gospel and be reconciled with God.





Do not live in sin.





This is the opportune time for your return to the Lord.





Open your hearts and listen to the voice of God. You live in a time of great tribulation.





Bend your knees in prayer and everything will end well for you. Courage.





My Jesus is at your side.





“This is the message which I bring to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for allowing me to gather you here once again.





I give you my blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Peace be with you.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nc6wXc_IITI