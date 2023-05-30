BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Resurrection of the Just is a Benefit of the Cross !
The Message of the Cross
05/30/2023

An excerpt of another video dealing yet again with the Resurrection of the Just.  There is only one way to be justified in God's eyes and that is by trusting in the finished work of Christ at the Cross.   Jesus' Work on the Cross was a legal Work, and the Holy Spirit works within the legal parameters of that finished work of Christ and the Cross.

Everything we get from God, whether spiritual, physical, social, emotional, psychological, financial, etc., etc.,   it is a Benefit of the Cross of Jesus Christ.   


spiritualemotionalblessingsfinancialsocialpsychologicalphysicalbenefits of the cross
