Finish Your Course-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-SEPT 26 2024

You Have to Live for God When You Are on the Mountain Top and You Have to Live for God in the Valley. It is in the Valley where We Learn Certain Aspects About Ourselves that We Did Not Notice Before. Satan Will Attack You on the Mountain Top and When You Are in the Valley, but We Have to Remember that Our Life is in God's Hands, and We Have to Lean on Christ to Finish Our Course.