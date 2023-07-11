Former Agnostic Details Irrefutable Evidence of Intelligent Design - Dr. Jobe Martin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Devout agnostic Dr. Jobe Martin was giving a lecture to a room full of dental students when two of them challenged him on the concepts of the theory of evolution. After five years of research, Jobe discovered that evolution had no answers for the questions surrounding the existence of man, the creation of the universe, and the perfect and complex design of animals. As the founder of Biblical Discipleship Ministries, Jobe lays out the irrefutable evidence of intelligent design. He also shares the glaring blind spots in evolutionary theory that further affirm the illegitimacy of evolution over Biblical creation.
TAKEAWAYS
Animals are irreducibly complex, which means that they need every part of their body to survive from day one
Some questions that refute the Big Bang: What made the Big Bang happen? Where did information come from?
America’s education system is saturated in Marxist-socialist agenda - a worldview based in evolution
God’s creation are full of treasures given from a loving Creator - Jesus - to us
