Romania's Next President Declares War on Satanic Pedophilia: 'The Elite’s Reign Ends Now'

A seismic shift is taking place as we speak and it’s shaking the global elite to their very core.

Romania’s next president has become the elite’s ultimate nightmare. Once a trusted insider at the highest levels of power—as a United Nations executive director and president of the Club of Rome—he’s now a whistleblower on a mission.

A long-time friend of the People’s Voice, he’s vowed to expose the elite’s corruption, fraud, and darkest secrets.

His name is Călin Georgescu and after a resounding victory in the first round of the Romanian presidential election, he’s sent shock waves through the corridors of power in the Davos, the EU, NATO and the United Nations.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/