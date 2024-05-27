Free bird- Lynyrd Skynyrd Live at Ryman Auditorium 2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lynyrd Skynyrd performed at Ryman Auditorium in 2022, featuring a crazy list of songs, and lots of guest performers. This is the final concert to ever be recorded and filmed with Gary Rossington. This is Gary's final time ever performing Free Bird, which was confirmed by Johnny Van Zant after the fact, which is insane.