BASES2023 Sandra Daroy as Miss Sepsis - 2025 End of Human Free Will

BASES2023 seminars commence with this studio seminar from Sandra Daroy.

Channel link :





https://youtube.com/@miss_sepsis





BASES PROJECT LECTURES with Sandra Daroy - Fillmmaker, author, researcher - book 'WALK IN CASE' sold on AMAZON FILM 'AWAKENING OF 12 STRANDS' FOR free on BASES PROJECT RESTRICTED CHANNEL. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCCu0_JULjg (FULL LECTURE)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ka0c__FXmfU (WHY WARS HAPPEN) END OF HUMANS by 2025-2030 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgCkXsPpkbQ SANDRA DAROY , VALERU UVAROV

https://youtu.be/esLxE_wqIsU WWW.MINDS.COM/SANDRADAROY - with more CONTENT

FILM LINK :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53lG_Rs0uus advice from a business man, censored by Miss Sepsis. Sandra Daroy

